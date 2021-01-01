From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10342/6 Kersey 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Clear Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10342/6 Kersey 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Clear Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and glassIncludes clear glass shadesIncludes (6) 40 watt G9 bulbs Cord hung fixtureUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.0"Width: 33.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel