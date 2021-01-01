Pulse 1033 Santa Cruz 2.5 GPM Shower Panel with Rain Shower Head Single Function Hand Shower and 2 Body Sprays Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Retrofit

Pulse 1033 Santa Cruz 2.5 GPM Shower Panel with Rain Shower Head, Single Function Hand Shower and 2 Body Sprays Product Features: Covered under manufacturer's warranty for 3-yearsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function rain shower headDual function cartridge - two handles control volume and temperature independentlyThermostatic valve cartridgeShower Package Includes: Shower Panel, Shower Head, Hand Shower, Hose, and 2 body spraysSingle Function hand shower with full-body spray patternComponent Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHand shower complete with hose and wall supply assemblyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedBody Spray Features: Fully covered under warranty for 3-yearsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHousing and core constructed of brassBody spray intended to be used as part of a multi-application shower systemSingle function spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute½” female supply connectionSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Five Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze