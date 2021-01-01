From pulse

Pulse 1033 Santa Cruz 2.5 GPM Shower Panel with Rain Shower Head Single Function Hand Shower and 2 Body Sprays Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Retrofit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pulse 1033 Santa Cruz 2.5 GPM Shower Panel with Rain Shower Head, Single Function Hand Shower and 2 Body Sprays Product Features: Covered under manufacturer's warranty for 3-yearsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle function rain shower headDual function cartridge - two handles control volume and temperature independentlyThermostatic valve cartridgeShower Package Includes: Shower Panel, Shower Head, Hand Shower, Hose, and 2 body spraysSingle Function hand shower with full-body spray patternComponent Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteHand shower complete with hose and wall supply assemblyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedBody Spray Features: Fully covered under warranty for 3-yearsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHousing and core constructed of brassBody spray intended to be used as part of a multi-application shower systemSingle function spray patternFlow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute½” female supply connectionSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Five Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com