Elk Lighting 10327/3 3 Light ADA Bathroom Vanity Light From The Braxton Collection Aged Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Elk Lighting 10327/3 3 Light ADA Bathroom Vanity Light From The Braxton Collection Features: Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Bulbs not included with this model White etched glass shade included Dimensions: Height: 4" Width: 28" Extension: 4" Product Weight: 5 lbs Shade Height: 4" Shade Top Diameter: 28" Shade Bottom Diameter: 28" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Number of Light Source(s): 1 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120v Vanity Light Aged Bronze