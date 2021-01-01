From kichler
Kichler 10315 2 Light 42" Wide Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kichler 10315 2 Light 42" Wide Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture Product Features: Fully covered under Kichler’s 1-year limited warranty Features a Rectangle shaped Glass shade Fixture sends illumination in a downward direction Non-Dimmable Sturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placed Dimensions: Height: 3" Width: 42" Depth: 9" Product Specifications: Location Rating: Dry Location Voltage: 120 V Wattage: 64 (complete fixture wattage) Watts Per Bulb: 32 Bulb Base: T-8 Fluorescent Bulb Included: No (when adding to cart bulbs will be offer) Flush Mount White