Corbett Lighting 103-43 Argento Single Light 6-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Corbett Lighting 103-43 Argento Single Light 6-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant with Glass Shade FeaturesHang straight canopy included for sloped ceiling compatibilityCast aluminum and glass constructionIncludes glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21-1/2"Maximum Height: 71-1/2"Width: 6-3/4"Depth: 6-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6-3/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel