From maxim
Maxim 1029 Maxim 11" 3 Light Outdoor Ceiling Light White Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Maxim 1029 Maxim 11" 3 Light Outdoor Ceiling Light Product Features: Fully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of aluminum - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a custom-shaped glass shadeAmbient light casts soft generalized illumination over a wide areaDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesSturdy mounting assembly keeps fixture firmly placedProduct Specifications: Height: 6-1/2" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point on fixture)Width: 11" Location Rating: Damp location / indoor or outdoorInput Voltage: 120 VMax Fixture Wattage: 120 wattsWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb(s) Included: No (when adding to cart bulb options will be presented) Flush Mount White