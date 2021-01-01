From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 10282 Aragon 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 10282 Aragon 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with hand blown satin opal glass shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 15"Extension: 6-3/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome