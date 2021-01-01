Maxim 10266CL Breakwater 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Weathered Zinc Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Maxim 10266CL Breakwater 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce A squared off interpretation of coastal outdoor lighting, Breakwater features a flat top shade and an angular ring to shade and direct the light. Constructed of all aluminum materials which are then powder coated with an exterior paint in your choice of finish. The glass diffusers cleverly twist lock into the frame for a clean and secure installation. FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear glass shade(1) maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/4"Width: 6-3/4"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 4 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 8"Backplate Height: 6-1/4"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Weathered Zinc