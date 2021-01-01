Maxim 10224 Prime 16" Wide LED Drum Pendant Black Organza / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Maxim 10224 Prime 16" Wide LED Drum Pendant This collection of LED drum fixtures feature many options of fabric shades with an internal acrylic diffuser which twist locks into place. The result is a crisp clean look without any exposed screws or knobs. Whether you are looking for residential or commercial, there is sure to be a combination for your application.FeaturesConstructed from steelIntegrated LED lightingDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Minimum Height: 6-1/2"Maximum Height: 51"Width: 16"Product Weight: 14.33 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5"Shade Diameter: 16"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 19.5 wattsLumens: 2100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 35000 Black Organza / Satin Nickel