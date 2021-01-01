From trans globe lighting
Trans Globe Lighting 10211 Boxed 12" 1 Light Full Sized Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants Full Sized
Trans Globe Lighting 10211 Boxed 12" 1 Light Full Sized Pendant Features:Open frame design makes glass sides optionalIncludes vintage style filament bulbs with Medium (E26) baseIncludes 96" chain for hangingIndustrial style for modern spacesCrisp minimal metal designManufacturer's Warranty: 1 Year LimitedLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulbs: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentHeight: 15Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Glass, SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 12Shade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassShade Shape: SquareVoltage: 120Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 12 Full Sized Brushed Nickel