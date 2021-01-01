EZ-FLO 10202 High Arc Swivel Spout Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray, Two-Handle, Brushed Nickel

The Impressions High Arc Swivel Spout Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray in Brushed Nickel from the Impressions Collection by EZ-FLO® features the best combination of quality and value, with a design that leaves a lasting impression. This faucet is sure to bring a beautiful finish to any kitchen decor. The kitchen faucet has a clean and streamlined look with a swan-like-spout and a 2-metal-handle mount design. It is equipped with a lifetime ceramic disc cartridge and Neoperl® aerators for a fresh stream, delivering 2.0 gallons per minute. This faucet comes with an included matching side sprayer. It is easy to install and operate. It has a brushed nickel finish that will resist corrosion and flaking. Certified by NSF, UPC approved, complies with Lead-Free law for safe drinking water.