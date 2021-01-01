102 Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Cell Phone Holder for Live StreamMakeup Mini Led Camera Ringlight for YouTube VideoPhotography Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimmable Ring Light3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow, and warm white. Each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightness to choose from, meet all your needs in different circumstances. It is the perfect dimmable daytime lighting to take away all the unflattering shadows! Adjustable Tripod StandExtendable from 17.5 inches to 51.0 inches, just lock it at desired length for your preferred use, you can stand it on the floor or just put onto your table for your convenience. (BONUS! The tripod stand itself can be used as a selfie stick and phone tripod, there are more applications you would like to explore with this multifunctional tool!) Multi-Functions2-in-1 design combines the phone holder and selfie ring light together, it is a professional tool for creating live videos/recording with smartphone or computer. Perfect extra light for make-up, live streaming, lay flat, selfie photos, filming, vid