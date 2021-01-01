From hightechagogo
102 Case 2019 Cover for 7th Generation with Pencil Holder Folio Leather Stand Smart Cover with Pocket Auto SleepWake Protector for 102 Inch 2019
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Open access to portsDesigned for the Apple 10.2 inch (Model NO. A2197 / A2198 / A2200). Faded Denim Texture and Professional Hand Stitch - 'old school' or old fashion just never go out of style of practical use. Built-in Apple Pencil Holder and the flexible TPU back cover for protecting your from falls and scratches. Auto Sleep/Wake: Stronger magnets ensure 0.1S quick response to auto sleep/wake your device for power reduction. Born for case, classic and nicely textured package as mothers & father day gifts and suitable for business, travel and home leisure, etc.