From cyan design
Cyan Design 10193 Tray, Natural and Polished Nickel
Advertisement
PRODUCT: Cyan Design 10193 Cornet Tray USE: These are perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room's decor. Perfect for everyday use, wedding, events, aromatherapy, Spa, Reiki, Meditation, Bathroom setting. BENEFITS: They can accent your home or office for the right decor. Perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room's decor. MEASUREMENTS/MATERIAL: Height of 3. 25 inches, Natural and Polished Nickel in color and made of Iron Wood Horn. FINISH: Natural and Polished Nickel