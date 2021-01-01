101558 12Feet Optical TosLink to Mini TosLink MM 50mm OD Molded Cable

Best Quality Guranteed. Experience superb sonic clarity and accurate musical reproduction with this Optical Toslink cable from! Optical S/PDIF (aka Toslink) cables are an excellent way to distribute high-definition multi-channel audio without the risk of common electrical problems such as ground loops or RF and EM interference This cable features a full-sized Toslink connector on each end and molded connector heads and strain-relief boots Features: Full-sized male TOSLINK optical audio connectors at each end 5.0 mm outside diameter Molded strain relief connectors reduce strain where the cable and connectors meet Gold plated ferrule resists corrosion and provides maximum protection for the connector tip