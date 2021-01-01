From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10152/1-ES-LA 1 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture From The Celina Collection Dark Rust Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 10152/1-ES-LA 1 Light Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture From The Celina Collection Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionBulbs not included with this modelRecessed lighting kit includedEspresso glass shade included with dark rust finishEspresso glass shade included with polished chrome finishDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 7"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120v Semi-Flush Dark Rust