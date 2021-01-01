Elk Lighting 10151/1-LED Elk Lighting 10151/1-LED 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce with Blown Glass Shade from the Celina Collection Dark Rust / Candy

Elk Lighting 10151/1-LED Elk Lighting 10151/1-LED 1 Light Swing Arm Wall Sconce with Blown Glass Shade from the Celina Collection Designed to showcase our many blown glass options, the Celina Collection utilizes a simplified frame that embellishes the shape and color of the glass. Features:Includes an easily replaceable LED bulb (120V)Finished in polished chrome or dark rustLED offering up to 800 lumens (60 watt equivalent) with full range dimming.Swing Arm Wall Sconce - Expandable from 10" to 22"Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 13.5Lumens: 800Dimensions:Height: 14"Width: 22" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 10" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 3 lbs Dark Rust / Candy Glass