From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 10144/1FS Firestorm Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Glass Shade Firestorm Indoor Lighting Pendants Barn
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 10144/1FS Firestorm Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Bronze Glass Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassIncludes bronze glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6.5"Width: 7.0"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Barn Light Firestorm