Elk Lighting 10141/1 Capri Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade Capri Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 10141/1 Capri Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternCrafted from metal and shellIncludes hand blown glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulb Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8.5"Width: 5.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Capri