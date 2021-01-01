From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1014 Cagney 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 1014 Cagney 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 20 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs54" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/4"Minimum Height: 25-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 76-1/4"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 54"Shade Height: 22-1/4"Shade Width: 14"Shade Depth: 14"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 20 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Black