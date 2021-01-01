Umbra 1013765 Hub 24" x 18" Oval Flat Framed Wall Accent Mirror Black Home Decor Mirrors Accent Mirror

Umbra 1013765 Hub 24" x 18" Oval Flat Framed Wall Accent Mirror The Hub Oval Wall Mirror from Umbra Hub Oval Mirror is the perfect wall decor for heavily trafficked areas like entryways and washrooms. Its protective rubber rim makes it more durable than most other mirrors while providing a modern, industrialized look that is suitable for both classic and contemporary decor. If you are looking to brighten up your space or make a room appear bigger, this decorative mirror is a great solution because it helps bounce light around your room, making the space appear larger and brighter.Features:Hub’s rubber frame adds to its visual appeal and doubles as a protective material that makes it the perfect wall decor for high-traffic areas such as entryways and bathroomsFor smaller spaces, Hub oval wall mirror reflects natural and artificial light, making your room appear larger and brighterHub oval wall mirror is available in two sizes that can be hung vertically or horizontally; includes mounting hardwareDesigned by Paul Rowan for Umbra5-year limited manufacturer warranty Accent Mirror Black