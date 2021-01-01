From char-griller
Char-Griller 1012 sq. in. Competition Pro Offset Charcoal or Wood Smoker in Black
Want to impress the neighbors and crank out some seriously good BBQ? Then the Char-Griller Competition Pro Offset Smoker is the grill for you. In addition to 1,012 sq. in. of cooking space, this charcoal grill features an offset Fire Box for authentic smokehouse taste, an adjustable side air vent and smokestack damper, and a durable heavy-gauge steel construction for years of enjoyment. Color: Black.