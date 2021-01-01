101 Upgraded Car DVD Player with HDMI Input Mounting Bracket IR Headphone Region Free Last Memory USB SD Card

HDMI InputSync up to 1080P video and audio from your Mobile Phone, Firestick, Raspberry Pi, Xbox, Kindle Fire, PlayStation, PS3, PS4, Computer etc. Support AV IN and AV OUT function. Compatible with 1080P Video FormatsMKV/MP4/FLV/MPEG/MPG/TS/TRP/VOB/RMVB/AVI/MOV/ASF/WMV. Built-in USB/SD card slot(up to 128GB, FAT32)/IR/FM/Speaker/32 bits wireless games function with game disc. FREE Wall/AC Adapter and Car Charger IncludeUse both in Car or at Home. This headrest monitor is lightweight and removable. Ideal gift for kids. Order 2 to Play Same/Different VideoShare same movie by AV cable (in the package) or play different simultaneously. Last memory function restart from where you left, time-saving. Package ContentDVD Player for Car, IR Headphone, Multifunctional Remote Controller, Wall Charger, Cigarette Lighter Adapter, ISO Wiring Harness, ISO Adapter Cable, Game Disc, 2 Frames (Black & Silver), Mounting Bracket, 5 Pairs Plas