101 inch Protective Tablet Case Shockproof Soft EVA Laptop Sleeve Bag for 97 105 11 Apple iPad Pro105 iPad AirMicrosoft Surface GoSamsung Galaxy.

Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 10.62' * 8.26' * 0.78' (270 * 210 * 20mm) ; Internal Dimensions: 10.23' * 7.87' * 0.59' (260 * 200 * 15mm). Shockproof & Waterproof: The outer surface is made of premium thickened EVA material, offers ultimate protection for your laptop from accidental scratches, dints, scrapes, spills and dirt. Additional Storage: Two pockets inside can storage accessories, like cellphone, chargers, cables, pens and others small belongings. Smooth Zipper: These two zippers are durable and smooth, allow you to open the case from either end of its opening, providing easy access to your laptop. Compatible Models: Most 10.1'-10.5' Talbets, Notebook like 9.7'10.5' 11' Apple iPad Pro/2017 9.7' iPad/10.5'iPad Air/Microsoft Surface Go/Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/10.8'Huawei M5 Pro/Lenovo Smart Tab P10/Tab M10/Lenovo Yoga Book C930/Lenovo Ideapad D330/Samsung Galaxy Tab A/Samsung Galaxy B