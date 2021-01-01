101 Inch Laptop Sleeve Canvas Case Tablet Protective Carrying Bag for 101105 Inch LaptopseBooksKids TabletsiPad ProiPad AirLenovo Yoga.

Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 270 x 210 x 20 mm / 10.63 x 8.27 x 0.79 inches, internal dimensions: 260 x 200 x 20 mm / 10.24 x 7.87 x 0.79 inches; compatible with Most 10.1'-10.5' Laptops / Tablets. Please note may not snugly fit all computers, please refer to the description or contact our customer service team for advice. 5-Layer-Protection: with Water-Resistant exterior, soft lining and padded layer for bump and shock absorption, also this sleeve can protect your laptop against dust, dirt and scratches. Slim & Portable: simple design is suitable to be used as a handbag, also you can easily slide it into your backpack as an inner bag, it is perfect for daily use or travel. Extra Side Pocket: providing additional storage space for small personal belongings, such as smartphone, pens, cables, chargers, mouse or other laptop accessories. Top Double Zipper: easily access or tak