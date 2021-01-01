101 Easy Entertaining Recipes Cookbook Gooseberry Patch Author

It’s entertaining...made easy! We just love get-togethers and whether we’re celebrating a birthday, the big game or even “just because,” it’s such fun to share yummy food at a festive gathering. If you agree, then 101 Easy Entertaining Recipes is one you'll want to add to your collection! Filled with tasty tried & true dishes, we predict this cookbook will be where you'll turn for your next festive feast. Family & friends will love Smokey Sausage Wraps, Spicy Honey-Molasses Wings and Rio Grande Green Pork Chili, sure to satisfy hearty tailgating appetites. Invite your best girlfriends over to savor Gazpacho Dip, Mushroom Turnovers and Grilled Shrimp. Everyone at your family reunion will be delighted with Incredible Mini Burger Bites and a sweet Chocolotta Pizza for dessert. There’s a scrumptious photo of each recipe so you’ll know just what to expect. Company’s coming and we’ve got recipes to impress! Durable softcover, 112 pages.