101 Dual Car DVD Players with Headrest Mount 2 Headphones Support AV Out in Last Memory Region Free2 Headrest DVD Players

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 Car DVD PlayersPlay Different/Same DVDs simultaneously. Region Free CD/DVD Player. Upgraded Model(the same function with the old model) 3S Auto Load DiscsExtremely easy for adult on front seat or kids on back seat to change dvds. Upgraded Mount Bracket (Not Headrest Straps)Super easy & stable mounted on car headrest and adjustable for different sizes headrest. FREE Car Charger SplitterPower two dvd players at the same time. Resume function starts from where you left, no need to worry repeat or skip. Package Content2 * DVD Players for Car, 2 * Headphones, 2 * IR Remote Controls, 2 * Mounting Brackets, 1* Car Charger Splitter, 1* AV Cable, 1* User Manual, 100% Customer Service and 18 Months Warranty.