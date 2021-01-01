From pac
100X150mm Soft Grad ND8 Square Neutral Density Filter 3 Stops Multi Coated Compatible with Cokin Z Holder
Graduated ND8(0.9) 3 stops filter made of Germany top optical galss, increased optical clarity and color fidelity. K & F neutral density adopts exclusive research and development gradual coating, the light from ultra violet to near-infrared light can pass through evenly. Nano coating layer technologywaterproof, scratch-resistant, anti-reflective green coating, effectively prevent from oil, fingerprint, scratch, protect valued lens. Double sides optical grinding and polishing to make sure the optical high parallelism and smooth to ensure the high sharpness of image. Reduce Exposure in Selective Area (the light is big different between the ground and sky),It could fit to Lee Filter Holder and Cokin's Z Series Filter holder.