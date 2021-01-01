100% Sateen Cotton Sheets 3 pcs Bed Set - Cool, Breathable, Ultra Comfort - Flat Sheet and Two Pillowcases - Twin Size - Rose Pink

PREMIUM QUALITY / UNIQUE DESIGN: A sateen finish offers a lustrous look like silk or satin, yet more breathable and natural, elegant and beautiful. Our sheets are cool to touch, and they can be used in all seasons. ECO-FRIENDLY & SAFE: Our natural bedding set is made of fully breathable material which makes you sleep comfortable at night. It's the right choice to help protect your sensitive skin. USE INSTRUCTION: BeeHomey cotton sateen is designed for gentle machine cold wash. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. WHAT YOU GET: 3 piece Sheet Set includes - 1 Duvet Cover (66"х86”-inches) with hidden zipper and 1 Pillowcase (20"х26”-inches) - If You need some Special Size feel Free to Contact. WARRANTY: 30 Days Refund - We are friendly Customer Support Experts