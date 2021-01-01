GuruNanda 100% Pure Eucalyptus Essential Oil For Aromatherapy - .5 fl. Oz.

Therapeutic Grade Eucalyptus Essential OilClearing, Opening and Invigorating therapeutic propertiesFresh, Woody and camphorous aromaGlobally ethically sourced essential oil, packed Farm to BottleEach bottle includes a dropper and leak-proof capUse in an essential oil diffuser; ultrasonic, passive (fan), or nebulizerDilute the essential oil with a carrier oil (1:10) and use topically or add to bathwaterMake a natural room spray by adding 20 drops to 5 oz of waterAROMATHERAPY: At ArtNaturals, we believe that aroma is the best therapy. And it smells way better and costs way less than other forms of therapy. Our luxuriously scented, pure essential oils can help you slay your day and sleep tight all nightMAKE SCENTS OF YOUR SPACE: When used with ArtNaturals aroma diffusers, our essential oils can transform your Om Sweet Home into a relaxing sanctuary of scented bliss. Breathe in tranquility, breathe out stress. No yoga pass requiredGET CREATIVE: Wed love to inspire you with our DIY essential oil recipes for beauty, health and home. Or you can create your own vibe by designing your own signature scents. Mixing art naturals essential oils together is so easy, you'll be a scent ninja in no timeSCIENCE STUFF: ArtNaturals essential oils are 100% pure, unadulterated, therapeutic grade and GC/MS tested. Analysis reports are available on our website if your into that kind of thing. But you can just let your nose be the judgePURITY PLEASE: When it comes to essential oils, purity is everything you want and nothing you don't. That's why art naturals essential oils are always pure, vegan and cruelty-free. So you can smell good while feeling good. We take our purity promise to you seriously, but please have fun with our productsOur Lavender Essential Oil, which originates from Bulgaria, can be used with your favorite GuruNanda diffusers or mixed with your favorite GuruNanda carrier oil. Apply a few drops of the diluted essential oil to wrists, temples, back of the neck, or bottom of feet to enjoy the benefitsPure + Rigorous Quality Testing and Control: 3rd Party GCMS Tested, Verified Certified 100% Pure Natural