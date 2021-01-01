Lush Decor 100% Polyester Tanisha Room Darkening Window Curtain Panels Navy/White 52X108+2 Set

These room darkening panels will add sophisticated style to your space while helping to filter sunlight and regulate the temperature in the room. This design adds a classy and luxurious look to your bedroom, living room, dining room, or home office. The unique floral pattern will certainly add life to your space. This curtain set is sold by the pair, so you will receive two panels with each order. Each panel measures 52 inches wide, giving you 104 total inches of width per set. This panel set is made with a 3-inch rod pocket, meaning you have two options to hang these panels. You can slide the curtain rod through the rod pocket or hang the panels from the rod with clip rings for the illusion of added length. For your convenience, the window panels can be machine washed and dried. Follow all instructions on the care label for best results.