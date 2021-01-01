Pure Leaf 100% Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder for Green Tea Matcha Latte, Matcha baking recipes, Green Tea Smoothies Matcha Powder 100g Value Size, 3.5 Ounce

Pure Leaf; 100 percent Organic Matcha is sourced from the Kagoshima region of Japan This culinary grade Matcha powder is ideal for use in matcha lattes. It can also be used in smoothies and delicious baking recipes Our Organic Matcha is grown sustainably. We source our Matcha from Rainforest Alliance certified tea gardens that adhere to strict standards of sustainability We use the finest Tencha green leaves from shade grown Japanese tea plants, specifically cultivated for strong aroma and great taste With origins in Buddhist tea ceremonies, Matcha green tea is traditionally whisked to preserve its subtle flavor For the best taste experience, boil 8 fluid ounces of water. Pour 2 fluid ounces over a ½ teaspoon of Matcha. Whisk until dispersed. Add remaining water and whisk again until the tea is frothy