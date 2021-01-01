From stci tech ltd

100% New Notebook CPU Cooler Fan For TOSHIBA T130 T131 T132 T133 T134 T135 AD7005HX-QBB CWZH6 DC 5V 0.15A

$14.89
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

100% New Notebook CPU Cooler Fan For TOSHIBA T130 T131 T132 T133.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com