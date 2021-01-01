Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, Pomegranate with Beeswax and Fruit Extracts - 1 Tube

Burt?s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balms nourish and make your lips feel luxurious. Infused with powerful fruit extracts and Beeswax to richly moisturize and soften lips, the nourishing oils and butters will make your lips juicy, happy and healthy. With a matte finish and moisturizing balm texture, this tint free tube of soothing lip balm glides on smoothly to nourish dry lips while keeping them revitalized and hydrated. Conveniently tuck a tube into a pocket or purse, so that you can keep natural, nurturing lip care handy. This 100% natural beauty product is free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS and will beautify and revitalize your lips. Use these natural Burt?s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balms to make lips feel their best.