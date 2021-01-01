Features:Made from high-quality 19 momme 100% natural mulberry silk; Retain skin moisture and eliminates allergies and asthma caused by artificial fabricsSilk is lightweight and has temperature-regulating properties which is cool in summer and warm in winter; brings you comfortable and restful deep sleepPure silk is skin and hair friendly and the pillowcase can help reduce hair breakage and tangle. Less absorbent than cotton, silk pillowcase keeps skin moisture and fights against wrinkles and acneSilk pillowcase would keep beautiful for years with proper care; Hand wash with like colors in cool water with gentle detergent; Do not bleach; hang in shade for dryZipper style with Standard, Queen, King Size available; Various color options will perfectly fit your bedding style well.Product Type: PillowcaseCase Pack Type: PillowcaseSize: StandardColor (Color: Pearl White): Pearl WhiteColor (Color: Orchid): OrchidColor (Color: Silver Pink): Silver PinkColor (Color: Black): BlackColor (Color: Blue): BlueColor (Color: Gray): GrayPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorMaterial: SilkMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Weave: Thread Count: Ply Count: Wrinkle Resistant: NoCustom Fit: Embroidered : NoMaximum Mattress Thickness: Product Care: Hand wash onlyDrying Method: Line dryTheme: No ThemeFitted Sheet Included: NoFlat Sheet Included: NoPillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included: 1Number of Pieces Included: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseMonogrammable: NoLicensed Product: NoClosure Type: ZipperPillowcase Type: StandardCommercial Laundry Use: NoDS Metallic (Color: Silver Pink): SilverSeasonality/NOS: NOS / EvergreenSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Farm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: TAA Compliant: NoOrganic: NoOrganic (Soil Association) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 1A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoOeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoDimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side: 26Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: 20Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side: Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: Maximum Mattress Depth: Overall Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Eligible for Replacement Parts: NoEligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Gray