Waverly Inspirations 45" 100% Cotton Herringbone Apparel fabrics 8 yd By the Bolt, Gray

Here introduce the Waverly Inspirations 100 % cotton duck Fabric, with Herringbone Gray pattern design, 45" wide, and with a Weight of 180GSM. Purchase in full 8-yard bolt. Perfect for all crafting levels from experts to beginners looking to learn how to craft their unique ideas. Great for home decor, outdoor fabric and quilting. Easy to care for, machine wash cold with like colors; do not bleach; tumble dry low; remove promptly. With your brilliant work, it will light up your sweet home for joy and comfort.