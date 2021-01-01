From rtc fabrics
RTC Fabrics 43" 100% Cotton Flannel Apparel fabrics 8 yd By the Bolt, Aqua
Here introduce the RTC Fabrics 100 % cotton Flannel Fabric, with a Trel Aqua Print pattern design, 43" wide with a Blue color theme, 150 GSM. Perfect for all crafting levels from experts to beginners looking to learn how to craft their unique ideas. Great for crafting, quilting, apparel, and nursery projects. Purchase in full 8-yard bolt. Easy to care for, machine wash cold with like colors; do not bleach; tumble dry low; remote promptly. With your brilliant work, it will make your day.