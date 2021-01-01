Springs Creative 43" 100% Cotton Disney Bambi & Thumper Sewing & Craft Fabric 15 yd By the Bolt, Multi-color

Decorate your nursey or themed birthday party with a sweet Disney Bambi and Thumper Panel. You can craft this soft fabric panel into a tablecloth or even a quilt. The design features a doe-eyed Bambi fawn with Thumper against a light blue-grey background. Frame it and hang against the wall or use as a background for your baby’s milestone Instagram pics. This fabric is durable yet soft making it versatile for so many of your crafting needs.