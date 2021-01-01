Bersuse 100% Cotton Cozumel Dual-Layer Handloom Turkish Towel-39X71 Inches, Black

Advertisement
Look Cool: Authentic peshtemal towel with beautiful bohemian designs Super Comfort: Absorbent, ultra soft, gentle for sensitive skin. Great for baby care, kids & adults Save Time & Space: Quick drying. Lightweight yet oversized. Perfect for travel. Sand free Multi-use: Bath, beach, sauna, yoga, SPA towel. Picnic blanket. Sofa throw. Fouta, sarong, pareo, shawl Aztec Design | %100 cotton combed yarn, OEKO-TEX, No pilling | Natural-dye, prewashed, hand-loom | 39x71 Inches (100x180 cm), 13 oz (370 Grams )