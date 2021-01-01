From urban habitat

Urban Habitat 100% Cotton Comforter Set-Tufts Pompom Design All Season Bedding, Matching Shams, Decorative Pillows, Twin/Twin XL(68"x92"), Brooklyn, Jacquard Ivory 5 Piece

$92.40 on sale
($124.99 save 26%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The Urban Habitat Brooklyn Comforter Set will create a charming look to your space. Featuring small cotton tufts, the comforter and matching shams add texture to this beautiful bedding set. Naturally breathable and lightweight cotton fabric paired with hypoallergenic filling for a perfect all season bedding. Set includes: 1 Comforter:68"W x 92"L, 1 Standard Sham:20"W x 26"L, 2 Decorative Pillows:18"W x 18"L / 12"W x 18"L, 1 Euro Sham:26"W x 26"L + 0.5"Flange Care instructions: Machine wash, delicate and separately. Tumble dry low. Spot clean decorative pillows.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com