From wisdomfurnitureco

100% Cotton 27"X54"Bath Towels,Luxurious 600 GSM Jumbo Bath Towels,Highly Absorbent,Super Soft Hotel Spa Bathroom Quality Towel,Premium Quality Perfec

$125.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Each set contains two bath towels. Luxurious 600 GSM Jumbo Bath Towels,Each towel measures 27”x54”.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com