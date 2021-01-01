From traders and company

100% Cotton Brown & Green 20"x28" Dish Towel, Set Of 6 - Cow Chocolate

$67.99
In stock
Description

Make drying your dishes a breeze with these colorful 100% cotton dish towels. Each towel measures approximately 20"x28", the perfect size for daily use. Durable and absorbent, these superior towels are a beautiful accompaniment to any kitchen. Great also as a gift for your friends and loved ones. Available in hundreds of different design and color combinations; other styles sold separately.

