Awesome Future Meteorologist Severe Weather Puns 100% Chance Of Me Telling You The Forecast Meteorology Pun Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny weather lover's design says "100 percent chance of me telling you the forecast" and is a hilarious sarcastic joke for anyone who knows the weather forecast every day because of their love of meteorology! This cute future meteorologist's design is perfect for any young kid or adult who loves cool weather events like tornadoes, hurricanes, and storms! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only