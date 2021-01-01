From antonio ricci
100pcs 10x10x1mm Soft Silicone Thermal Conductive Pads Heat Sink Chip Cooling Heatsink pad
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Package include: 16pcs thermal conductive pad Thermal Pad is an upgraded version of the thermal grease Paste. it has good thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties, good stability, wide use of temperature. good thermal conductivity, Soft a little sticky, super electrical insulation. Not electric conductive to prevent any electronic damage.