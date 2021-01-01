From wmtec

100pcs/lot S84 160v 47UF aluminum electrolytic capacitor size 10*17 47UF 20%

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

100pcs/lot S84 160v 47UF aluminum electrolytic capacitor size 10*17 47UF 20%

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com