From first deal
100kHz-350MHz 2.8 Inch Handheld Two Inputs Tiny Spectrum Analyzer Touch Screen Spectrum Analyzer 100 KHz-350MHz Input Frequency
Advertisement
Features: Display resolution 320 * 240 pixels2.8 inches diagonal screen16 bits per RGB pixelResistive touch controlSlow switch controlUSB serial port controlOptional TTL USART port on the internal PCB (SW not yet implemented)Linear power supply to avoid switching noiseTinySA's input/output specifications are divided into 4 modesSpecifications: Low input mode specification:*Input frequency response from 100kHz to 350MHz*When the input impedance is set to 10dB or higher, it is 50 ohms*Optional manual and automatic input attenuation, the range is 0dB to 31dB, the step size is 1 dB*Absolute maximum input level, no attenuation + 10dBm*Absolute maximum power, 30dB attenuation + 20dBm in a short time*With a third-order modulation product (IIP3) input intercept point 0dB attenuation + 15dBm* 1dB compression point, + 2dBm attenuation 0dB*The resolution of the power detector is 0.