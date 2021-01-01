100ft Black TRI-Shield 14AWG 75 Ohm Gel Coated Braid Direct Burial RG11 Underground COAXIAL Cable Belden PPC Anti-Corrosive Weather Boot CONNECTORS.

RG11 COAXIAL CABLE - RG11 is highly recommended for coaxial cables that exceeds over 150ft. This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems. These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss. CABLE SPECIFICATION - 100 feet, Black, SOLID CORE 14AWG RG11 UNDERGROUND CABLE, 77% braided, TWO 100% foil shield. 75 Ohm swepted tested, GEL COATED BRAIDS TO PROTECT CORE FROM CONDENSATION AND MOISTURE, UL ETL rated, PVC JACKET. CONNECTORS - NICKEL PLATED ANTI-CORROSION. WEATHER BOOT. DIRECT BURIAL UNDERGROUND APPLICATION \u2013 Direct Burial Gel Coated Braided coaxial cable is used for applications that require the cable to be outdoors or buried directly into the ground. These cables are made with polyethylene (PE) jacket, UV Resistant and gel infused braids protect the cable and core from extreme weather conditions, moisture, and soil acidity. ASSEM