From phoenix innovation
100FT Feet Cat6 Ethernet Patch Cable UTP 550Mhz RJ45 Network Internet Wire Cord for Computer PoE Camera Router Modem Switch
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Category 6 UTP RJ45 Patch Cable - 100 feet (White) Enhanced Cat6 cables transfer data, voice and video up to 550Mhz Works Best For Your Desktop, Laptop, Router, Modem, Switch, Hub, DSL, IP Camera, xBox, PS2, PS3, PoE Devices And More Connector(s) (Both Sides): 1 x RJ-45 - Male Plug-&-play: Ready to use, once each end is connected to a respective port on a compatible device Backed by 1-Year Limited Warranty