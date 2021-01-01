100ft 38 inch PET Expandable Braided Sleeving Black Braided Cable Sleeve

Best Quality Guranteed. Size: Diameter: 3/8' Length: 100 Feet Color: Black. Diameter expands up to 150%. Our wire sleeve is made from PET Operating temp(degree F.):-103 to 257 Melt temp: 446.Our braided cable sleeve is used in automotive Hifi audio speaker hdmi wire Our PET expandable braided sleeving: UL ROHS REACH Halogen Free Our cable sleeving protects and prolongs the life of wires. Economical and easy to install Recommended: Cut Braided Sleeving with a HOT KNIFE to prevent fraying, if a Hot Knife is not available, make sure to sear the edges with another heat source (example: use the flame from a lighter)