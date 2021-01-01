Lenovo 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) AST 82CD 11.6", AMD A4, 4GB Memory, 32 GB eMMC, Google Chrome (82CD000VUS)

2nd generation AMD 11.6" Chromebook. A durable, rough-and-tumble device. Classroom ready or easy to use at homeAccess to Google Classrooms and G suite for Education. Great for other interactive learning apps for students and teachers. Budget friendly for any school administration or parent..32GB eMMC hard drive provides ample photo storage.The improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.High-definition 1366 x 768 display: enjoy your entertainment in great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Features 1.6GHz (up to 2.4GHz) AMD A-series A4-9120C dual-core processor with 1MB cache memory.11.6" screen is large enough to watch movies and TV shows and small enough to carry easily.4GB memory seamlessly handles multiple programs together.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon R4 graphic card.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.47Wh lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 10 hours.Google Chrome operating system enables effortless Internet browsing