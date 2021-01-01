From lenovo

Lenovo 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) AST 82CD 11.6", AMD A4, 4GB Memory, 32 GB eMMC, Google Chrome (82CD000VUS)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2nd generation AMD 11.6" Chromebook. A durable, rough-and-tumble device. Classroom ready or easy to use at homeAccess to Google Classrooms and G suite for Education. Great for other interactive learning apps for students and teachers. Budget friendly for any school administration or parent..32GB eMMC hard drive provides ample photo storage.The improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.High-definition 1366 x 768 display: enjoy your entertainment in great quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Features 1.6GHz (up to 2.4GHz) AMD A-series A4-9120C dual-core processor with 1MB cache memory.11.6" screen is large enough to watch movies and TV shows and small enough to carry easily.4GB memory seamlessly handles multiple programs together.Experience smooth, lag-free performance with AMD Radeon R4 graphic card.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.47Wh lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 10 hours.Google Chrome operating system enables effortless Internet browsing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com